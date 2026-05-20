ISLAMABAD, May 20, 2026: The Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) has praised the support of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and JazzCash for helping establish Islamabad’s first dedicated marketplace for women entrepreneurs in G-11.

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IWCCI leaders described the initiative as a major step forward for women-led businesses in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas.

Institutional Support Helped Turn Vision Into Reality

IWCCI Founder President Samina Fazil said the Women Enterprise Market became possible because of the strong institutional commitment shown by CDA Chairman Lt. (Retd) Sohail Ashraf and MCI Director Dr. Anam Fatima.

She stated that women entrepreneurs in the twin cities had long lacked a formal commercial marketplace of their own. However, the allocation of dedicated business space in G-11 has now created new economic opportunities for women-led enterprises.

Samina Fazil added that the initiative reflects a positive shift in how public institutions are supporting women’s economic participation and entrepreneurship.

Cashless Market Promotes Financial Inclusion

Former FPCCI Vice President Naima Ansari said the market provides women entrepreneurs with a structured platform to transition from home-based work and informal selling into visible and organized commercial activity.

She also highlighted the role of SBP and JazzCash in promoting financial inclusion through the market’s fully cashless business model.

According to Ansari, the integration of digital payment systems strengthens financial transparency and encourages women entrepreneurs to participate in the formal economy.

Women Entrepreneurship Faces Major Challenges in Pakistan

IWCCI leaders noted that the market has been launched at a time when women entrepreneurs continue to face serious economic challenges in Pakistan.

They pointed out that only one percent of Pakistani women are currently engaged in entrepreneurship compared to 21 percent of men. In addition, only 3.2 percent of SME loans reach women-led businesses.

They described the G-11 market as a rare example of cooperation between government institutions and the private sector in support of women’s economic empowerment.

Call to Replicate Model Across Punjab

Samina Fazil said IWCCI will continue working with public institutions to expand similar initiatives in other cities.

She urged chambers of commerce and municipal authorities across Punjab to replicate the G-11 Women Enterprise Market model to support women entrepreneurs nationwide.

Naima Ansari added that the twin cities now have an opportunity to demonstrate how women-led businesses can become sustainable contributors to Pakistan’s formal economy when provided with the right infrastructure and institutional support.