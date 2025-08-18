Lahore, 18 August 2025: Iel Energy, Pakistan’s leading renewable energy innovator, continues to set new standards in quality, reliability, and customer support. At Solar Pakistan 2025, the company unveiled its latest technological advancements, including the next-generation IP66 series and a new, fully-equipped Experience Center in Karachi — a symbol of its unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s energy future.

Upgraded Products for Pakistan’s Challenging Environment

Advertisements

Building on its reputation for durability and innovation, itel Energy introduces a suite of solutions tailored to Pakistan’s unique climate:

Unmatched IP66 Series – The Next Generation of Protective Power

Featuring industry-leading protection with a 6.6kW inverter, 16kWh lithium battery rated IP65, and a 5-year replacement warranty, these products are built for extreme humidity, dust, and environmental conditions.

Water submersion resistance up to 50cm for 72 hours

Advanced CCS technology and locally-made battery cells for superior reliability

Built for humid, dusty, and harsh environments—perfect for Pakistan’s diverse climate. Support for residential, commercial, and industrial applications with scalable solutions

Top-Selling IP54 Series

Known nationwide for efficiency and durability, these inverters and low-voltage batteries come with a 3-year replacement warranty and rigorous quality checks.

Robust Commercial & Industry (C&I) Solutions

? 30kW & 50kW Inverters: Support more than double the PV output, capable of parallel and series connections for scalable power capacity.

? High-voltage battery systems adapt according to user needs, facilitating efficient capacity expansion and reducing inventory pressure.

? Optimized for shops, small factories, schools, hospitals, and farms — these solutions deliver reliable continuous power, peak-shaving capability, and straightforward system growth to meet evolving energy demands.

Expanding Customer Experience and Support

Complementing our upgraded product line, itel Energy announces the launch of a new, high-tech Experience Center in Saddar, Karachi. Located in the heart of Pakistan’s commercial hub, this facility is more than just a showroom: it’s a hub of innovation, support, and cultural exchange. It combines product display, testing, sales, and training under one roof.

Additionally, our network of over 40 service centers across 33 cities, supported by advanced labs and a 48-hour replacement policy, ensures quick, localized support. Our dedicated mobile app enhances real-time monitoring and troubleshooting, reaffirming our promise to serve our customers better.

A Milestone in Local Capabilities

The Karachi-based testing laboratory, inaugurated today, underscores our dedication to local innovation. Equipped for inverter stress testing, firmware updates, and battery cycle simulations, this lab guarantees that every Itel product performs optimally under Pakistan’s toughest conditions. Developed in partnership with Carlcare Service Pvt. Ltd., it embodies our commitment to trust, safety, and long-term support.

A Future Powered by Collaboration

Together with our industry partners, university collaborators, and customers, we are not just providing energy solutions—we are powering change. Our aim is to build trust and confidence at every step, from manufacturing to the last mile of support.

Join us at Booth Nos. A-5-01 to A-5-08 at Solar Pakistan 2025 to witness these innovations first-hand. We’re excited to continue our journey toward a sustainable, reliable energy future for Pakistan.