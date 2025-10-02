Israeli naval forces intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla of nearly 40 boats transporting humanitarian aid and foreign activists — among them Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg — igniting global condemnation and protests on Thursday.

Live-streamed footage verified by Reuters showed Israeli troops equipped with helmets and night vision gear boarding the vessels, as passengers, wearing life jackets, raised their hands in surrender. A video released by Israel’s foreign ministry showed Thunberg seated on deck, surrounded by soldiers.

Passengers Diverted to Israeli Port

According to the organisers, Global Sumud Flotilla, all 40 vessels were listed as either “intercepted” or “presumed intercepted,” with only two boats still marked as “sailing.” Those detained were being redirected to Ashdod Port, where a Reuters witness confirmed at least one ship had already docked.

“All passengers are safe and in good health. They will be transferred to Israel and later deported to Europe,” the Israeli foreign ministry stated on X. It warned that one final vessel attempting to breach the blockade would also be stopped.

International Condemnation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the operation, calling it a violation of international law and urging Israel to release detained South Africans, including Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela.

Suhad Bishara of the legal group Adalah confirmed the activists would be taken to Israel’s immigration authority and possibly detained at Ketziot Prison before deportation, stressing the need for immediate legal access.

The flotilla, which departed in late August, carried food and medical supplies for Gaza and included more than 500 participants — parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists — making it one of the most high-profile attempts to challenge Israel’s blockade.

Rising Diplomatic Fallout

Turkey branded the interception an “act of terror” and launched a legal probe into the detention of 24 Turkish nationals. Colombian President Gustavo Petro went further, expelling Israel’s diplomatic mission and terminating the bilateral free trade agreement. Meanwhile, Malaysia confirmed that 23 of its citizens had been detained.

Global Protests

The interception set off protests in Italy, Colombia, Greece, Ireland, and Turkey. Italian unions even declared a nationwide strike. Hamas labeled Israel’s action a “criminal act” and urged international demonstrations.

The flotilla was stopped roughly 70 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast, in waters Israel controls under its security blockade. Organisers claimed Israeli forces also disrupted their communications and live broadcasts.

Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, with Palestinian health officials reporting over 66,000 deaths in Gaza since the war began.