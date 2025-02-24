KARACHI: The investigation into the Mustafa Amir murder case has revealed startling details regarding the weapons seized from suspect Armaghan Qureishi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources indicate that among the confiscated weapons was an Israeli-made Uzi automatic rifle. Three firearms belonging to Armaghan were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, where the Uzi was identified. The weapons, reportedly worth millions of rupees, were in Armaghan’s possession without valid licenses.

Case Background:

Mustafa Amir was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to police, his body was placed in the trunk of his car and set on fire in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Confession and Motive:

During interrogation, Armaghan reportedly confessed to the crime, revealing that he drove the victim’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji before setting it ablaze while Mustafa was still semi-conscious. He admitted to physically assaulting the victim and firing three warning shots that did not hit him.

Co-accused Shiraz provided further insight into the motive, alleging that Armaghan acted out of rage following a dispute involving a girl. Shiraz claimed that Mustafa Amir was tortured for hours, tied with ropes, and ultimately set on fire. He suggested that Armaghan’s anger stemmed from resentment over Mustafa’s affluent lifestyle.

Shiraz also disclosed that he and Armaghan had been childhood friends who had lost touch but reconnected shortly before the incident.