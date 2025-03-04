As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims across the globe observe fasts, refraining from food and drink from dawn to dusk — a period ranging between 12 to 16 hours depending on location. To restore energy and hydration, many rely on dates, a Sunnah food deeply rooted in Islamic tradition, as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would break his fast with dates.

However, this year, amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Muslims worldwide have intensified calls for a boycott of Israeli products, including dates produced on illegal Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land. Purchasing such products indirectly contributes to Israel’s occupation and military aggression against Palestinians.

Also read: [Eidul Fitr 2025: Week-long holidays expected in Pakistan]

Recently, social activist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. raised alarm over the presence of Israeli Medjool dates in supermarkets across Karachi during Ramadan. While Medjool dates originated from Morocco and are also cultivated in Palestine, Jordan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, Israel remains the leading exporter of this premium date variety.

Bhutto Jr. urged the public to carefully check the brand and origin before buying dates to ensure they are not inadvertently supporting the Israeli economy.

How to Spot Israeli Products: Check the Barcode

One simple way to identify Israeli products is by examining the barcode. The first three digits of a barcode indicate the country where the product’s manufacturer is registered.

? If the barcode starts with ‘729’ — it indicates Israeli origin.

Additionally, activists warn that some Israeli products may be repackaged locally to hide their origin, so it’s essential to research brands and opt for trusted suppliers, especially during this sensitive time.