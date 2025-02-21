Israel’s military has stated that the body of Shiri Bibas was not among the four returned by Hamas from Gaza on Thursday, calling it a serious breach of the ongoing ceasefire agreement. Hamas responded by pledging to investigate the claim, emphasizing its commitment to upholding the terms of the deal.

According to the Israeli military, two of the returned bodies were Bibas’ young sons, Kfir and Ariel, along with another hostage, Oded Lifshitz. However, one body did not match Shiri Bibas’ identity, prompting Israeli officials to demand her immediate return. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Hamas’ actions, calling them a “cynical move” and vowing to bring home all hostages, both alive and deceased.

Hamas maintained that Bibas and her children were killed in an Israeli airstrike and suggested her remains may have been mixed with other casualties under the rubble. The group also requested that Israel return the body of the Palestinian woman mistakenly handed over.

Despite this development, plans for further hostage releases remain on track. The case has sparked renewed grief in Israel, with calls for the international community to ensure Hamas complies with the agreement. Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official warned Hamas to return all hostages or risk facing severe consequences.