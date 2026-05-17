RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday strongly rejected remarks made by the Indian Chief of Army Staff during a recent interview, calling the statement provocative and irresponsible.

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The Indian Army chief had reportedly said that Pakistan “should decide if it desired to be part of geography and history.”

ISPR Says Pakistan Is an Established Global Power

In its official statement, ISPR said Pakistan is already an important global state, a declared nuclear power and an inseparable part of South Asia’s geography and history.

The military’s media wing stated that the remarks reflected what it described as a “delusional and hallucinational belief system” within Hindutva-led India.

According to ISPR, India’s leadership has failed to reconcile with the existence of Pakistan even after eight decades.

Pakistan Warns Against ‘War Hysteria’

ISPR stated that threatening a sovereign nuclear country with elimination from geography was not strategic signaling.

Instead, the military described such language as evidence of “madness, warmongering and bankruptcy of cognitive capacities.”

The statement further warned that any attempt to target Pakistan would result in “mutual and comprehensive” consequences.

Call for Responsible Conduct Between Nuclear States

According to ISPR, responsible nuclear powers demonstrate restraint, maturity and strategic wisdom during periods of tension.

The statement added that nations should avoid the language of supremacy and threats of national erasure.

Moreover, ISPR accused India of supporting regional instability, terrorism and international disinformation campaigns.

Warning Against Another Regional Crisis

The military said India’s aggressive posture reflected frustration rather than confidence.

ISPR also referred to “Marka-e-Haq” and claimed India had failed in attempts to harm Pakistan.

The statement concluded by urging India to accept peaceful coexistence with Pakistan and avoid pushing South Asia toward another crisis or war.

According to ISPR, any hostile action against Pakistan could trigger consequences extending beyond geographical and political boundaries.