The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), has arrived in Tehran as part of ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts involving regional stakeholders.

The purpose of holding the rally and ceremony is to pay tribute to these national spirits. Abdul Rahman

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According to the ISPR statement issued on Friday, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received upon arrival by Eskandar Momeni, who warmly welcomed him in Tehran. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the reception.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is actively engaged in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States, focusing on de-escalation efforts, regional peace, and revival of stalled diplomatic negotiations.

Security sources said the high-level engagement is part of Pakistan’s continued diplomatic initiative following earlier rounds of discussions that aimed at building consensus on broader regional issues, including security cooperation and conflict prevention.

Pakistan has maintained its role as a facilitator in the ongoing diplomatic process, with senior leadership engaging both Tehran and Washington through backchannel communication to support peace efforts in the region.

The latest visit is expected to include meetings with senior Iranian officials to further discuss regional stability and mechanisms for sustaining dialogue between the concerned parties.