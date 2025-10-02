ISLAMABAD: A major controversy broke out in the federal capital after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club (NPC), damaging property and allegedly assaulting journalists, ARY News reported. The incident sparked outrage from the journalist fraternity and prompted swift reactions from the government.

Eyewitnesses said police entered the press club cafeteria, where they manhandled journalists and damaged furniture and cameras.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt condemned the raid, saying:

“Even in the most difficult times, police never dared enter the press club. This violent behavior is intolerable. Journalists and staff were deliberately targeted.”

NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali also demanded accountability, stressing that police cannot enter without prior permission.

Following the raid, journalists staged a strong protest inside the press club, declaring:

“Police entry into the National Press Club is strictly prohibited.”

Government Response

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi immediately took notice, ordering a detailed report from the Inspector General and promising strict action.

“Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and those responsible will be punished,” Naqvi said.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry later arrived at NPC to tender an unconditional apology on behalf of the police.

“I have come here to seek forgiveness. Police should never have entered the premises. Freedom of expression is our priority, and action has been ordered against those involved,” he assured.

Journalist Bodies Condemn Raid

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) issued a joint statement, denouncing the raid as an act of “terrorism against the media.”

They demanded immediate action against those responsible and warned against the growing crackdown on journalists.

“Reporters and freelancers are being unfairly equated with terrorists. This is a direct assault on press freedom,” the statement read.

The organizations also criticized the misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to suppress dissent, noting dozens of cases filed against journalists.

“Freedom of expression is non-negotiable. Any attempt to intimidate the media will be resisted through all constitutional and legal means,” they concluded.