In a move to enhance commuter safety—especially for female passengers—the Islamabad Police have introduced a new ‘Online Taxi Verification App’ aimed at monitoring and regulating ride-hailing services.

According to IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi, the app is designed to strengthen coordination between police and online taxi platforms, allowing real-time tracking of rides and quick police response when needed.

“The app directly addresses safety concerns raised by women using ride-hailing services,” the IGP said, adding that passengers can report unverified or suspicious vehicles instantly through an emergency button.

The app is now available for download on the official Islamabad Police website, and forms part of a wider initiative to use digital tools for public safety and crime prevention, ensuring safer and more transparent transportation options in the federal capital.