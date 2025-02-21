The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the rollout of a digital payment system for utility bills, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency in financial transactions. Under this initiative, all utility payments will be processed through a cashless, online platform.

The decision was approved during the fourth CDA Board meeting, chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, with full attendance from board members. A CDA representative emphasized that this move marks a significant step toward digitalization, allowing Islamabad residents to conveniently pay water bills, property taxes, and service charges online, eliminating the need for physical visits.

The meeting also noted that digital payments have already been implemented for 165 services at the One Window Operation. Furthermore, QR code-based cashless payments are now available for water tanker charges and Islamabad Water accounts.

Officials also briefed the board on plans to expand digital transactions across all financial operations, including fines issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and the Environment and Enforcement departments.