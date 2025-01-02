The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has extended the deadline for vehicle token tax payments by 15 days, now setting the new deadline as January 15.



The department has announced strict actions against token tax defaulters. Vehicle registrations will be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters may face penalties of up to 200% of the unpaid amount.

Director Excise Bilal Azam said that excise office counters will remain open until 8:00 p.m. to assist citizens in submitting their token taxes. Failure to comply will result in vehicle registration cancellations.

Moreover, on Thursday, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department provided vehicular-related services at the Trail 3 parking lot from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Excise staff were present on-site to offer a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners needing registration, transfers, and token tax processing, according to the ICT administration’s spokesperson.

For further assistance, citizens can call the toll-free number 051-111-383-383 to schedule a time and location to access these services.