An Islamabad court has dismissed three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, according to ARY News.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Muhammad Afzal Mujoka, rejected the pleas during a hearing where Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented their respective sides. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer sought an exemption for her absence, citing her need to attend Adiala Jail for a separate case hearing regarding the £190 million reference.

The prosecutor argued that bail bonds had not been submitted, and the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the failure to comply with court directives, stating, “You are not implementing the court’s directives.” Consequently, all three interim bail requests were denied.

Background

On December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi had approved interim bail for Bushra Bibi in 32 cases, including 23 related to the May 9 violence. Her bail was granted until January 13 after she appeared in court with her counsel and submitted surety bonds. These cases are registered in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal, and she is expected to appear again in court mid-January.