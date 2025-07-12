Advertisements

The Islamabad Sessions Court has temporarily suspended the ban on five more YouTube channels, bringing the total number of unblocked channels to seven, amid ongoing legal proceedings over an earlier directive to block 27 channels accused of spreading anti-state content.

The decision was issued by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka during a hearing on appeals filed against the July 9 court order that directed the blocking of the 27 channels. A day earlier, the court had also suspended the ban on two channels, signaling a reconsideration of the sweeping action taken last week.

Advertisements

The original blocking order was issued by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, following a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA alleged that the content shared on these channels was harmful to national security and constituted a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The initial order was based on an FIA inquiry launched on June 2, and included a detailed review of digital content alleged to be inciting or disseminating anti-state narratives. After evaluating the evidence, Magistrate Shah concluded that criminal offences may have been committed under existing cybercrime and penal laws.

“The court is of the view that this case involves criminal activity punishable under the relevant provisions of PECA and PPC,” the written order had stated.

In light of the ongoing appeals, Judge Majoka has issued notices to the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency, directing the agency to submit a comprehensive response by July 21. The case remains under judicial review as the Sessions Court considers the legality of the original blocking order.

The temporary relief granted to some channels suggests the court is carefully weighing issues of freedom of expression, due process, and national security, as public scrutiny grows over the digital censorship landscape in Pakistan.