Saquib Fayyaz, Aman Paracha, and Kamran Chouhan Address Seminar Organized by FPCCI and Pakistan Digital Media Forum(PDMF)

Karachi:- Islam provided the criteria for truth and verification 1,400 years ago by stating that any claim contradicting the Quran is not acceptable, said Syeda Tehseen Abidi, spokesperson for the Sindh Government. She emphasized that combating fake news and propaganda is the need of the hour. Misinformation is often spread to serve vested interests and personal agendas. Therefore, the government, media, and public must collectively play their role in curbing false information.

These views were expressed at the seminar titled “Fact-Checking in the Digital Era” organized jointly by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Pakistan Digital Media Forum (PDMF) at Federation House, Karachi. Key speakers included Sindh Government Spokesperson Syeda Tehseen Abidi, Senior Journalist Nadeem Raza, Digital Media expert Amber Rahim Shamsi, Former Secretary of the Karachi Press Club Amir Latif, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, FPCCI Vice President Muhammad Aman Paracha, President of Pakistan Digital Media Forum (PDMF) Kamran Chouhan, Chairman Voice of Business Community Shaukat Jelani, and others.

Speaking as Chief Guest Shopkeperon of Sindh Govt. Syeda Tehseen Abidi stressed the importance of instilling media literacy and training the public to identify and reject fake news and propaganda.

Senior Journalists and analysts Nadeem Raza, Amber Shamsi and Amir Latif said that the unchecked spread of false and baseless news is damaging not just to society and the economy but also to the credibility of journalism and national institutions. Addressing the media community, they noted that some responsible outlets prioritize verification over ratings and ensure thorough fact-checking through dedicated research teams before publishing any news. They urged all media houses to establish fact-checking departments.The speakers also urged the public, especially youth, to refrain from forwarding unverified news and to develop self-assessment skills when consuming digital content.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon stated that fake news can severely harm the economy. He suggested that media channels allocate prime-time slots to the business community to improve the perception of Pakistani products globally, which could help boost exports.

Kamran Chouhan, Founder and President of the Pakistan Digital Media Forum(PDMF), emphasized that social media is a reality of modern life. However, it is unfortunate that some individuals misuse it for personal agendas by spreading false and fabricated content. Unknowingly, users become tools in their propaganda campaigns. He highlighted the urgent need for public awareness and mentioned that the PDMF is conducting similar awareness sessions in universities and institutions across Pakistan. The seminar also featured speeches by FPCCI Vice President Aman Paracha and Chairman of the Voice of Business Community Shaukat Jelani. A large number of students and professionals from diverse fields attended the event.The efforts of Kamran Talib Chouhan Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Digital Media and President of Pakistan Digital Media Forum (PDMF) were also acknowledged and appreciated by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of commerce and industry (FPCCI).