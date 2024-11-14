Renowned religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood recently stated that educating daughters offers no benefit to parents, as women are ultimately the responsibility of their in-laws. He suggested that this is why Islam permits the marriage of underage girls.

A video of Mufti Tariq Masood widely circulated on X, where he can be seen asserting that girls’ education holds little importance for society.

“Parents are not responsible for the education of their daughters,” he stated.

He continued, “If parents spend money on educating daughters, it will only benefit their in-laws, not their parents. This is why Islam has not made it mandatory for parents to educate daughters.”

Masood also defended child marriages, claiming, “Islam has permitted the marriage of underage girls because they are the responsibility of their in-laws, not their parents.”

The remarks sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many users criticizing Masood for perpetuating gender biases that limit women’s advancement in academics and professional fields.

X user Syeda Nayab Bukhari condemned the cleric’s statements, calling for the revocation of his Canadian citizenship, citing that he promotes “harmful ideas which pose a risk to the safety and well-being of young girls.”