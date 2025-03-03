Pakistani actress and TV personality Veena Malik is once again making headlines — this time, due to speculation about her personal life. Recently, Veena hinted at starting a new chapter by marrying a UAE-based businessman, but now, fresh rumors are swirling, linking her to her manager, Saeem Ayub.

The rumors started after Veena and Saeem were spotted sharing pictures together on social media. This led fans to wonder whether Saeem is just her manager or something more.

Adding to the confusion, Veena previously teased pictures of a mystery man, hiding his face, whom she referred to as Shahrayar Chaudhry — her supposed future husband. However, fans are now speculating that Shahrayar might actually be Saeem, with Veena using a fake name to keep his identity secret.

Saeem Ayub is known in the industry as a music composer who collaborated with Veena on several music videos. On social media, he also calls himself her manager — but their close bond has sparked gossip that there could be romance involved.

As curiosity grows, Veena Malik has yet to clarify the nature of her relationship with Saeem Ayub.