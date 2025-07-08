Advertisements

As of now, there is no official confirmation that Indian influencer Archita Phukan (aka Babydoll Archi) is joining the adult film industry.

The speculation stems from:

Her recent Instagram posts featuring American adult film actress Kendra Lust, including tags and a shared photo.

A screenshot of a headline suggesting Kendra Lust supports her entry into adult entertainment.

The absence of a formal statement or press release from either Phukan or Lust confirming any professional collaboration.

These social media signals have certainly fueled rumors, but until there’s an official announcement, any talk of her joining the adult film industry remains unverified.

What is confirmed is:

Phukan has a significant online following (846k+ on Instagram).

She shared publicly in 2023 that she had survived six years of forced prostitution, escaped after paying Rs 25 lakh, and now works with an anti-trafficking organization.

She continues to be a controversial yet influential voice in the Indian digital space.