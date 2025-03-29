Saudi astronomers have predicted that the Shawwal moon will likely be visible on the evening of Saturday, March 29, marking the end of Ramadan and the arrival of Eidul Fitr.

According to Arab media reports, the moon is expected to be born at 2 PM local time and could remain visible for about eight minutes after sunset, making sighting possible in parts of the kingdom.

However, Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has presented a differing view.

The agency stated that the moon’s age at sunset in Makkah would be only five hours, which is insufficient for clear sighting. SUPARCO forecasts the crescent will instead be visible in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries on Sunday, March 30.

If this forecast holds, both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday, March 31.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on Sunday, March 30, along with zonal committees, to officially sight the Shawwal crescent in Pakistan.