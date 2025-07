Advertisements

Karachi : Irum Fawad A Meeting With Sami Al khanjiri and Abdullah Harabi at Oman Consulate today.

A very positive response by CG for the Trade Delegation to Oman plus The Presentation of the gifts with Cousel General Oman as well on the note of Business Development possibilities in oman in regards of Fashion. Took Nuashad The artist who has presented a portrait of The Counsel General , which he really appreciate.