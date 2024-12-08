ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (INP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 84,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,800 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1483.92 feet and was 85.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.95 feet, which was 98.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 46,700, 37,700 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.