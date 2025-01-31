ISLAMABAD: The Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) has strongly rejected the “unsubstantiated” claims made by Senator Faisal Vawda, who accused three Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers of issuing death threats over concerns about the procurement of official vehicles.

In a statement released on Thursday, the association called Vawda’s allegations “entirely baseless” and criticized them as a reckless attempt to damage the reputation of FBR officers who are committed to national service.

Vawda had made the claims during a Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting, alleging that FBR officers had threatened his life due to his objections to an “untransparent” vehicle procurement plan by the tax authority. The FBR had earlier announced plans to acquire 1,010 new vehicles, but the committee, led by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, instructed the bureau to halt the purchase, writing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb to stop the procurement.

IRSOA responded, asserting that its officers are professionals who adhere to the highest ethical standards and that the procurement process followed all necessary protocols, including approval from the federal cabinet and austerity committees. The association called on Vawda to provide credible evidence for his claims through legal channels, stressing that publicizing unverified accusations damages the integrity of institutions and diverts attention from critical national issues.

The IRSOA also expressed concern over the negative impact such allegations could have on FBR personnel, warning that unwarranted scrutiny of authorized decisions could harm morale and hinder efforts to meet vital revenue targets.

The association reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and professionalism within tax administration and urged Senate leadership and relevant authorities to handle the matter fairly. IRSOA also reserved the right to take legal action if necessary.