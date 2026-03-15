KARACHI: Chairman of RK Sports Management Atif Iqbal, President Rais Khan, and Vice

Chairperson Irum Fawad have termed Iran’s announcement to boycott the FIFA World Cup

2026 a major loss for international football. They have urged FIFA to ensure that all countries

which qualify for the mega tournament are able to participate.

Reacting to Iran’s announcement, the officials stated that the Iranian national football team is

considered one of the strongest teams in the world. Iran has participated in previous World Cup

tournaments and has also demonstrated impressive performance in the qualifying rounds.

They said that Iran’s Minister for Sports Ahmad Donyamali has expressed concerns that the

safety of players cannot be guaranteed under war-like conditions, making it difficult for the

team to prepare or participate in the tournament. Following this stance, they emphasized that

FIFA President Gianni Infantino must play an active role and ensure the safety and security of

the Iranian team.

The officials stressed that fairness demands that FIFA take appropriate steps to guarantee the

protection of the Iranian team so that it can participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Atif Iqbal, Rais Khan, and Irum Fawad further said that sports should remain separate from

politics, as games convey a message of peace and friendship. They added that the presence of

the Iranian football team in the United States during the World Cup could also help reduce

tensions between the two countries.

They also urged Iran to reconsider its decision so that millions of football fans around the world

can enjoy watching the team’s performance in the prestigious tournament.

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