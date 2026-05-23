TEHRAN: Iran has blamed the United States for delays in Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington. According to Iranian officials, repeated policy shifts and broken commitments have slowed diplomatic progress.

Press TV reported that Iranian officials also criticized US demands as excessive. They added that these contradictions continue to block negotiations.

Advertisements

Iran Warns NPT Faces Serious Risk

Iran’s UN mission warned that US obstructionism is pushing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) into “free fall.” It argued that the treaty risks losing relevance without meaningful nuclear disarmament progress.

The mission further noted that the NPT Review Conference failed for a third consecutive time. It held the United States and its allies responsible for the breakdown.

Araghchi Holds Talks With UN Chief

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. During the discussion, he referred to earlier diplomatic setbacks.

These setbacks included military strikes, shifting US positions, and disputes over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes. Despite deep mistrust, Araghchi confirmed that Iran continues to pursue diplomacy. He added that Tehran is working toward what it considers a fair agreement.

UN Calls for Restraint and Dialogue

Guterres, in response, rejected the use of force against any state’s sovereignty. He stressed that all parties must respect the UN Charter.

He also urged continued diplomacy. According to him, dialogue remains essential for regional peace and stability.

Talks Remain Ongoing but Uncertain

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said an agreement is not close yet. He explained that significant differences still exist between the two sides.

However, he confirmed that negotiations are still ongoing. He further noted that recent visits by Pakistani officials indicate the talks may be entering a more decisive phase.