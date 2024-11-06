Karachi : The Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) recently hosted its fourth

roundtable discussion in Karachi, reinforcing its mission to advance Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR)

as an essential public health strategy in Pakistan. The event gathered a diverse mix of public health

officials, medical professionals, non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives, media, and

members of the local community, all of whom are pivotal in fostering public understanding and

supporting policies around harm reduction. The primary goal of the session was to enhance

awareness of THR among these stakeholders, promoting science-backed strategies for reducing the

health impacts of smoking by supporting smokers in switching to less risky alternatives.

Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, a well-known researcher and policy advisor in tobacco harm

reduction, led a detailed discussion on THR’s potential to significantly reduce tobacco-related

diseases and mortality in Pakistan. Dr. Junaid emphasized that adopting THR as a public health

strategy could offer smokers less harmful options, effectively lowering the health burden associated

with traditional tobacco smoking. He cited the success story of Sweden, where THR initiatives have

driven smoking rates to some of the lowest levels in Europe. Sweden’s use of nicotine pouches and

snus, products associated with fewer health risks compared to cigarettes, has been instrumental in

this achievement.

Reflecting on Sweden’s journey toward becoming a smoke-free country, Dr. Junaid remarked, “The

number of lives that could be saved through expanding access to THR is substantial and likely

exceeds almost any other single health intervention governments can implement.” He highlighted

the promising statistics indicating that if THR were to be adopted more broadly, not only in Pakistan

but also in countries like Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, nearly 2.6 million lives could be

saved collectively. This striking data underscores the potential of harm reduction measures to

transform public health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries where tobacco use remains

high.

Throughout the discussion, participants expressed a sense of urgency for Pakistan to adopt

comprehensive THR strategies. In contrast to conventional smoking cessation efforts, THR provides a

science-based approach that reduces the risks of smoking through less risky alternatives. By

prioritizing THR, Pakistan could align itself with global public health efforts to reduce smoking rates

and achieve a future with fewer smoking-related deaths and diseases.

The roundtable also called for concrete actions by the government to support THR. Key

recommendations included developing a regulatory framework that encourages regulation to be

proportionate to the risk they pose to health. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of

public health campaigns to educate citizens on the health risks of smoking and the benefits of harm

reduction.

Embracing THR could offer Pakistan a realistic path to reducing the country's high smoking rates and

achieving long-term public health goals. The benefits of THR, as outlined by experts at the

roundtable, suggest that Pakistan’s health policymakers have a valuable opportunity to rethink their

approach to tobacco control. By taking bold steps to integrate THR into the national health agenda,

Pakistan could pave the way toward a smoke-free future and protect millions of lives from the

preventable harms of smoking.