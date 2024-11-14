KARACHI : In commemoration of Iqbal Day on November 9th, the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan hosted the monthly meeting of the Hamdard Naunhal Assembly Karachi yesterday at the Bait ul Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat-al-Hikmah. The event was titled “Allama Iqbal’s Life and Thoughts” and was presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid, President of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

The chief guest, Mehmood Arshad, an economist and Chairman of the Economic Council Employees Federation of Pakistan said that Allama Iqbal imparted to the younger generation the importance of self-awareness(Khudi). Through his poetry, Iqbal inspired a sense of self-realization and a deep commitment to serving the nation.

Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of Shaheen(Eagle) is essentially a practical extension of his concept of Khudi, in which he teaches that Allah Almighty has made the universe conquerable for humankind. This conquest is only achievable when we recognize and harness the God-given qualities and abilities within ourselves. The concept of Khudi encourages us to discover our inner potential and use it to contribute to the welfare of society. According to Iqbal, those who dedicate their lives to the service of others embody the true spirit of Shaheen. The life of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said is a testament to this ideal; although Hakim Said is no longer with us, his legacy endures. The institution he established Hamdard continues to play a vital role in nurturing the intellectual development of the next generation.

Mehmood Arshad, urged the youth to keep Iqbal’s concept of Khudi in mind, so that they may develop the qualities of Shaheen and bring glory to the country and the nation. He also praised the passionate speeches of the young participants, noting that by engaging in such programs, despair is dispelled, and hope is rekindled, affirming that the future of our beloved country is bright.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Ms. Sadia Rashid highlighted that Allama Iqbal not only conceived the idea of Pakistan but also directly addressed the youth in his poetry, urging them to possess courage and strive for the achievement of their goals. According to Iqbal, the prosperity of a nation and its global standing depend on the academic, physical, and intellectual capabilities of its youth. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, deeply inspired by Iqbal’s philosophy, ensured that special articles on Iqbal were included in the Hamdard Naunhal magazine. This was done to enlighten the younger generation with the teachings of this great thinker. Iqbal’s message serves as an intellectual guide, offering youth the tools for purpose, knowledge, and courage in their lives.

The event concluded with a tribute to Allama Iqbal by the Naunhal speakers from various schools, followed by a Dua-i-Said presented by the students of Hamdard Public School.