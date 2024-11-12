Karachi – The Iqbal Day Celebration Badminton Tournament 2024, organized under the patronage of World Athlon, concluded successfully at the National Coaching Center in Karachi. In a display of skill and competition, Muhammad Ali Asif clinched the men’s singles title, while Abiya triumphed in the women’s singles. The closing

ceremony featured trophy and prize distribution led by Imran Yusuf, Director of the National Coaching Center. Chief Executive of World Athlon, Faiza Ahmed, attended the event alongside prominent figures such as Mohammad Ahmed, CEO of Fine Arts Pakistan, Tahira Ahmed, and Asma Ahmed. The Deputy Consul General of Iran Ghulam Abbas Zaboli Mahdiabadi was also present, adding an element of international friendship and

sports diplomacy to the tournament. Athletes from across Pakistan, including Rahim Yar Khan, Dadu, and Sukkur,

competed in the event, which was streamed live on YouTube, allowing badminton fans to witness the intense matches. In men’s singles, Mohammad Bilal of Rahim Yar Khan claimed the runner-up position. Abiya of Alpha Education Network secured the women's singles title, with Hani Adeel as the runner-up. The men’s doubles championship went to Osama Malik and Ahmad Zia from Physical Education, while Hamza Ishtiaq and Mohammad Ali Asif of IOBM were runners-up. In women’s doubles, Abiya and Najma Ghiyas of Alpha Education Network won the title, with Tanzeela and Zahra taking the runner-up position. Imran Yusuf highlighted the importance of youth-focused sports events during his address, emphasizing that such tournaments are instrumental in nurturing young talent. He expressed hope for greater support from the government in promoting sports and stated that the National Coaching Center continues to offer ample opportunities for skilled athletes. The event also awarded each participating athlete with certificates and medals, while winners and runners-up received cash prizes. The Iranian delegation commended the talents of Pakistani athletes and praised the organizers for hosting a well-executed tournament that promoted the spirit of international friendship and sportsmanship.