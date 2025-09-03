The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) has been selected by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, under the World Bank–funded Higher Education Development Project (HEDP), to participate in a comprehensive review of governance frameworks across 46 higher education institutions.

This initiative aims to enhance institutional autonomy, strengthen governance systems, and improve accountability mechanisms within Pakistani universities. In this context, HEC representatives and consultants visited IoBM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Their visit focused on assessing the governance structures of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), evaluating the functioning of statutory bodies, developing a performance-based governance framework to categorize universities based on governance effectiveness, and reinforcing the roles and autonomy of HEIs. The visit was facilitated by IoBM’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), which served as the focal department for coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Talib S. Karim, President of IoBM, appreciated HEC’s initiative to review the governance in higher education and reaffirmed IoBM’s commitment to institutional autonomy, quality education, and alignment with international best practices. This engagement marks a significant milestone for IoBM in its continued commitment to advancing higher education, research, and innovation, while also contributing to the strengthening of governance frameworks under the HEDP project. This visit was attended by the senior leadership of IoBM, including Mr. Talib S. Karim, President; Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Rector; Deans, Registrar, Heads of the following departments: QEC, Shahjehan S. Karim Incubation Centre (SSKIC), Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Finance, HR, Salary and Compensation, Student Affairs, along with faculty members and student representatives.