Karachi: Athletes from the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) proudly represented their respective provincial teams at the 35th National Games, held in Karachi from December 6 to 13, 2025, delivering commendable performances across multiple sporting disciplines. In Karate, Samra Ejaz represented Sindh with distinction, earning a gold medal in the ?45 kg category, along with a silver medal in Team Kumite and a bronze medal in Team Kata. In Throwball, Muhammad Ali Shoaib and Mustansir Ali Asgher, competing for Sindh, secured the gold medal in the team event. Rameen Merchant, representing Gilgit-Baltistan, finished fourth in the team event, while Fatima Wali Ashrafi (Sindh) competed up to the group stage. In Netball, IoBM graduates Hamna Muddasar and Haya Gul, representing Sindh, clinched the gold medal in the team event, further strengthening the province’s overall medal tally.

IoBM is honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its athletes, whose dedication, discipline, and sporting excellence continue to bring pride to the institute on the national stage.

