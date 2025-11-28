Karachi: The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Regional Office Nazimabad invited the office bearers of the SITE Association of Industries to visit their office, where a luncheon was hosted in their honour.

Regional Head and Director of EOBI Nazimabad Region, Najmuddin Sheikh, along with Focal Person for SITE Association of Trade & Industry and Assistant Director Muhammad Waqas Chaudhry, welcomed the delegation comprising Senior Vice President Khalid Riaz and Chairman Labour Committee Muhammad Tahir Gorija.

Office bearers of both institutions held detailed discussions on the issues faced by employers — ranging from employer registration and the registration of employees working in various industrial units with EOBI, to the challenges involved in contribution collection.

EOBI officials briefed the delegation on measures regarding employer registration and inclusion of private-sector employees in the EOBI pension scheme, while the representatives of SITE Association