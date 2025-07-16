Advertisements

Karachi — The introductory meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Division Women’s Wing was held today, Wednesday, 16th July 2025, at the People’s Secretariat Karachi under the chairpersonship of Dr. Shahida Rahmani, President PPP Karachi Division Women’s Wing.

During the meeting, newly elected women representatives from Karachi Division and its districts were formally welcomed. On this occasion, Dr. Shahida Rahmani conveyed special messages from the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and President PPP Women’s Wing Pakistan Ms. Faryal Talpur, expressing best wishes for the newly elected representatives and reaffirming the commitment to addressing the issues faced by women in Karachi.

In her address, President Women’s Wing Karachi Division Dr. Shahida Rahmani stated:

“The newly elected women representatives of Karachi Division and all districts are a valuable asset of Pakistan People’s Party. Following the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur, we will continue striving to empower women and protect their rights.”

General Secretary Shaheena Sher Ali also addressed the participants, emphasizing that every possible effort would be made to further strengthen the organizational structure so that the party’s message reaches down to the union council level.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Information Secretary PPP Karachi Division Women’s Wing, Syeda Tehseen Abidi, thanked media representatives and all participants for their attendance.