Karachi, August 18: To increase the shareholders awareness and strengthening corporate governance, the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have jointly developed Shareholder Agahi—an innovative digital portal designed to equip shareholders with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed, impactful decisions.

This initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The Shareholder Agahi initiative was officially launched on Monday, August 18, 2025, during SECP’s and PBA’s consultative workshop, Unlocking Capital Market Potential for Banks, with the unveiling of its launch video by Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue; Mr. Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP; in the presence of Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO CDC; Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor SBP; and Ms. Shafaq Fauzil Azim, President & CEO PICG.

The Shareholder Agahi portal includes a range of user-friendly features to help investors stay informed and engaged. The Shareholder Rights section explains key entitlements and responsibilities, with helpful FAQs, video tutorials, and recorded webinars. The Shareholder Education section offers online courses, webinars, and learning modules to build knowledge around corporate governance and investing. A dedicated library brings together important updates, guidelines, news, research, and articles in one place. Moreover, the Investor Information section helps shareholders keep track of upcoming meetings, view company announcements, and participate in e-voting.

Shareholder Agahi is a landmark initiative to enhance investor education and promote strong corporate governance. PICG has played a vital role in developing accessible resources on shareholder rights and governance best practices, while CDC has provided the technical infrastructure to facilitate seamless access to resources, company disclosures, e-voting, and virtual meetings. Together, they have created a portal that empowers shareholders to stay informed and actively engage in the capital markets.

“CDC plays a key role in developing the infrastructure that supports Pakistan’s capital markets,” said Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC. “By leveraging our expertise in market operations, we continuously work to enhance transparency and investor participation. Shareholder Agahi is a prime example of how we advance the market by providing investors with seamless access to information and engagement tools.”

“PICG is pleased to partner with CDC on this SECP-guided initiative under the Capital Market Development Plan, advancing corporate governance in line with global best practices on shareholder rights and transparent business conduct. We look forward to expanding resources and fostering a robust platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue among shareholders, regulators, corporations, and other key stakeholders” said Shafaq Fauzil Azim, President & CEO PICG

Accessible in both Urdu and English, Shareholder Agahi ensures inclusivity and ease of use for investors across Pakistan. Users can visit www.shareholderagahi.com to explore the portal’s extensive resources and embark on their journey towards informed and empowered decision-making.