Following the critically acclaimed inaugural editions of LAAM Fashion Week and LAAM Fashion Week Presents, the team has announced the launch of LAAM Festival, Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind fashion-first shopping festival, designed to bridge digital commerce with physical retail experiences.

The inaugural edition of LAAM Festival [LF] will take place from 12 to 15 March 2026 at Fairways Commercial, DHA Raya, Phase 6, Lahore, bringing together some of Pakistan’s fastest-selling digital-first fashion and lifestyle brands under one curated platform.

A four-day destination retail experience, LAAM Festival represents the next evolution of the LAAM ecosystem – a large-scale platform designed to translate digital retail performance into a vibrant physical shopping environment. Unlike traditional exhibitions or bazaars, LAAM Festival is positioned as a fashion-first, commerce-led retail environment – thoughtfully curated, design-led, and audience-focused.

The inaugural edition will feature over 120 fashion and lifestyle brands across women’s, men’s and children’s categories, food brands and experience zones, creating a vibrant Eid shopping destination for families and fashion enthusiasts.

Festival visitors will be able to explore curated shopping districts including Festival Boulevard, featuring apparel, accessories and handcrafted luxury, Chaand Bazaar, celebrating festive traditions, Café Street, offering a wide range of culinary experiences, and La La Land, a dedicated children’s zone designed for family engagement.

Speaking about the launch, Amir Iqbal, Co-Founder and COO of LAAM, said, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a remarkable shift in Pakistan’s fashion economy, with many of the fastest-growing brands building their businesses entirely online. LAAM Festival is our response to that transformation. It brings the best-performing digital-first brands into a curated physical environment where consumers can discover, experience, and shop them in person. It’s about translating online momentum into real-world retail energy.”

Arif Iqbal, Co-founder and CEO of LAAM, said, “LAAM Festival is an extension of the broader LAAM ecosystem, which connects thousands of brands with consumers through our digital platform. By making entry free for LAAM app users, we’re ensuring that our community can experience these brands in a physical setting while still remaining connected through the app. It’s about strengthening the relationship between digital commerce and real-world retail.”

Saad Ali, Founder and CEO of Design651, added, “The idea behind LAAM Festival is simple: take the brands that are already performing strongly online and give them a physical stage at scale. But this is just the beginning. Our ambition is to take LAAM Festival across major cities in Pakistan so consumers everywhere can experience the value and diversity of digital-first brands. Over time, we also see this evolving internationally – creating a platform where South Asian and eastern fashion can reach global audiences through curated physical experiences.”

As creative and experience agency partner on the project, Design651 is supporting the conceptualization and execution of the festival environment, helping translate LAAM’s digital-first retail vision into an immersive on-ground experience.

In line with LAAM’s digital-first philosophy, entry to the festival will operate through a controlled-access model via the LAAM app. Registered users will be able to claim a complimentary festival pass valid for all four days, ensuring a digitally connected audience while maintaining a curated festival environment.

Throughout the event, the LAAM app will remain active, providing visitors with real-time notifications on flash sales, brand activations, and festival moments.

While the March edition marks the inaugural physical activation of the platform, LAAM Festival is designed to evolve into a recurring retail property, expanding across major cities in Pakistan and eventually internationally, introducing South Asian fashion and digital-first brands to wider global audiences.

Indeed, with LAAM and Design651 at the helm, LAAM Festival represents a broader shift in how fashion retail is evolving in Pakistan – introducing a hybrid model where data-backed curation, temporary physical scale, and digital commerce work together.