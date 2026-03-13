Karachi : Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026 and Yarn Expo Spring 2026 concluded today at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai after bringing together textile manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and buyers from around the world.

Both exhibitions are among the leading global platforms for the textile and apparel industry, showcasing the latest developments in yarns, fabrics, accessories, and sustainable innovations while connecting international buyers and suppliers.

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Four Pakistani companies participated in the events. Din Industries Limited, Global Textile Sourcing, and Xiamen Naseem Trade & Co exhibited at Yarn Expo, while Mahmood Textile Mills Limited took part in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics.

During the three-day events, the companies presented their latest yarn and fabric collections, innovative developments, and sustainable textile solutions to global buyers and sourcing professionals.

The Pakistani exhibitors had a positive experience, gaining strong interest from international buyers and valuable networking opportunities, which further highlighted Pakistan as a key player in the global textile market.

The successful conclusion of the exhibitions once again emphasized the role of international trade fairs in promoting collaboration, innovation, and growth within the textile industry.

Picture Caption- Xiamen Naseem Trade Co booth at Yarn Expo Spring 2026 in Shanghai, engaging with global buyers.