Karachi (23-12-2024): The Intersec Dubai 2025 exhibition will be held from January 14 to 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Over 10 notable Pakistani companies will showcase their innovations at this event.

Intersec Dubai, the largest trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, is returning for its 26th edition from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This year’s event is expected to feature over 1000 exhibitors from more than 140 countries, with more than 17,000 visitors expected. Intersec Dubai 2025 is set to be the biggest edition yet.

Over 10 exhibitors from Pakistan will participate in this exhibition, including Escorts Advance Textiles, Rasheed Ahmed & Sons, Supertouch Private Limited, Master Textiles, Farooq Garments, New Rose Industries, and others. These companies will showcase various products independently, while Hilton Enterprises, Hameed Textile, Suntex Gloves Industries, and several other companies will participate through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The event will cover five main categories: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security. Participants can expect in-depth discussions on critical topics such as global threats, crisis response, risk management, responsible AI, protecting critical infrastructure, and the importance of diversity in security.