ISLAMABAD: The persistent internet slowdown in Pakistan has prompted international companies to relocate their operations. Official reports reveal that WhatsApp has shifted its session server routing abroad following recent disruptions in internet services.

This move has led to connectivity issues for users, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attributing the problems to the relocation of WhatsApp’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) outside the country. Users have reported challenges in maintaining seamless communication.

While PTA claims that internet services have seen improvement across fixed-line and mobile networks, concerns remain. Fixed-line services have reportedly improved by two tiers in the last month, placing Pakistan 139th in the global rankings for fixed-line internet speed. Mobile networks have advanced by three tiers, elevating Pakistan’s ranking to 97th globally in mobile internet speed. However, the slow internet continues to impact businesses and individuals.

In parallel developments, PTA confirmed that discussions are underway with Starlink regarding the issuance of a license for satellite services in Pakistan. The process is in its early stages, as per Starlink’s request. PTA is evaluating technical requirements for the license, while the National Space Agency is reviewing the proposal in line with the national space policy.

The PTA emphasized that essential technical aspects, such as bandwidth, uplinking, and gateways, must be carefully assessed before granting a license. Clearance from the space agency and regulatory approval will also be necessary for any foreign satellite service provider.