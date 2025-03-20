Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan as she accompanies Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, it is not her spiritual journey that has grabbed headlines but rather her luxury handbag, which has sparked an online debate.

Wearing a black abaya and sunglasses, Maryam, who tends to showcase her high-end fashion accessories, was seen carrying what is allegedly a Hermes Kelly Sellier 28 in Etain Epsom leather with Gold Hardware.

Hermès, a French luxury brand renowned for its exclusivity, is celebrated for its iconic Kelly and Birkin handbags, coveted by collectors and celebrities alike.

According to luxury fashion experts, the handbag in question is valued at over $20,000, equivalent to more than 5 million Pakistani rupees.

The revelation of this high-end accessory quickly went viral, igniting discussions across social media. Many users questioned the appropriateness of flaunting such an extravagant item during a religious pilgrimage.

Here’s a glimpse of how netizens reacted: