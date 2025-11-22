Islamabad : International Women Entrepreneurship Day – A Proud Moment for Women Leaders in Pakistan!
Honored to represent women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan at the International Women Entrepreneurship Day jointly organized by FPCCI and SMEDA at the FPCCI President’s Office in Islamabad.
As Vice President FPCCI,
took this opportunity to strongly highlight the pressing challenges faced by Women Chambers nationwide. I emphasized that empowering women—who make up half of Pakistan’s population—is not just a social need but an economic imperative.
I am deeply grateful for the appreciation extended by:
Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries & Production
Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI.
A special thanks to Ms. Nadia J. Seth, CEO SMEDA, for her strong support, active presence, and continued commitment to creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.
Their recognition of my efforts and their collective commitment to supporting women-led businesses gives me great hope for the future of women entrepreneurship in Pakistan.
I will continue to advocate tirelessly for women’s economic inclusion, stronger Women Chambers, and equal opportunities for all women entrepreneurs.
Together, we can build a Pakistan where women lead, innovate, and transform the economy.
