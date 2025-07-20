Advertisements

Date: July 20, 2025 Venue: Friendship House, Karachi Under the esteemed patronage of the Chess Federation of Pakistan, the Karachi Chess Academy, in collaboration with the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Friendship House, Karachi, successfully organized a FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Tournament on the occasion of International Chess Day.

The event brought together talented chess players from across Pakistan in a competitive and spirited environment.

Mr. Ruslan M. Prohorov, Vice Consul and Director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Friendship House, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and applauded the efforts of young chess players and organizers.

Organizing Committee:

Organizer: Aijaz Samma

Tournament Director: Hasan Tariq Athar, Chief Arbiter: Hasan Tariq Athar (FIDE ID: 7802633)

Deputy Chief Arbiter: Junad Hameed (FIDE ID: 7832540) Arbiter: Bismah Ali (FIDE ID: 7830173)

Winners of the Tournament, Open Category

1st Position: Royhan Ahmed Khatri (Male)

2nd Position: Awwad Mirza

Female Special Prize: Jamaiba

Under 18 Category

1st Position: Daniyal Jawwad

2nd Position: Syed Zayaan Ali

Female Special Prize: Mehak Maqbool

Under 14 Category

1st Position: Zohaib Jawwad

2nd Position: Ahmed Mubeen

Female Special Prize: Naira Khalid