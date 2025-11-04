Karachi : On the fourth day of the 39-day World Culture Festival 2025, a series of workshops, debates, film screenings, visual art sessions, and theatre performances were held, with global artists expressing deep sorrow over the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

During a thought-provoking session titled “Art as a Bridge,” artists from around the world discussed the role of art in promoting peace and unity. The conversation turned emotional when several international participants spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Argentinian artist Adrian Bojko chanted slogans calling for “Free Palestine,” while Comoros painter Yaz said,

“When I see genocide, I feel a deep sadness. If we were there, I can only imagine the pain we’d endure. The loss of innocent lives makes me weep. Showcasing my art in Karachi is a reflection of my culture and I have fallen in love with this city and its people. I don’t usually speak much, but I speak today for Karachi. I love your food, your warmth, and your energy.”

Adrian Bojko added, “The world is changing, but violence continues. I am grateful to the young people who appreciated my work. Karachi’s people love being here is a joy.”

Swedish artist Domi Forest shared, “Hearing about genocide, wars, and child abuse breaks my heart. The students of the Arts Council are exceptionally talented. I travel a lot, language is never a barrier when your art speaks for you. Everything to me is art; human nature itself is art. Participating in this festival has been a beautiful and unforgettable experience.”

Bangladeshi artist Niharika Mumtaz remarked, “Art serves as a bridge it has no language. I never create art without a story. Art connects cultures, and no artist supports war or genocide. I’ve brought textile and heritage art by Bangladeshi designers to Pakistan, and I’m thrilled to represent our culture at this global platform.”

Earlier in the day, the festival opened with a theatre workshop led by French artists from Cirk Biz’Art, who trained Arts Council students in performance techniques. Niharika Mumtaz also delivered a detailed presentation titled “Me and My Work as a Jewellery & Textile Designer,” sharing her journey of showcasing Bangladeshi heritage across Doha, Nigeria, Istanbul, and Dubai.

The film screening segment featured two short films on “Heritage and Memory” : the Iranian feature “Urgent Cut-Off” by Maryam Bahrololoumi , and the Norwegian short “Return to the Sky” by Katarina Sjåfjell .

At Studio II, an energetic dance workshop was conducted by the Congo Street Dancers, who introduced unique dance movements and rhythms. Norwegian theatre artist Karen Houge, renowned Pakistani dancer Nighat Chaudhry, and choreographer Mani Chau also participated. The workshop concluded with a spontaneous and lively dance performance by the artists and students, filling the studio with music and excitement.

The day concluded with an Iraqi theatre play titled “A Moment”, directed by Professor Mohamed Khalis Ibrahim, featuring Mohammed Farhan Mahmood, Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf, Murtaza Mohammed Sattar, and Haitham Ali Abbas. The play offered a unique theatrical experience blending the texts of Samuel Beckett and Iraqi writer Abdul Kareem Al-Omari, portraying individual human suffering and collective struggle in search of freedom, peace, and meaning amid alienation.