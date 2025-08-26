Lahore – The Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel to assist Pakistan Railways (PR) in safeguarding trains and tracks, reclaiming commercial land from encroachers in major cities, and conducting joint operations to remove illegal occupations.

During a meeting at PR headquarters on Monday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi of full cooperation in enhancing security and recovering valuable railway assets. “We are ready to provide FC for coordinated operations to reclaim precious railway land from land grabbers in major cities,” Naqvi said.

Both ministries also decided to launch a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) shuttle train between Rawalpindi and Islamabad to provide improved commuting options. The DMU, comprising two small locomotives and 4–5 modern coaches, has a seating capacity of around 400 passengers.

Abbasi briefed the interior minister on ongoing station upgrades in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Khanewal, Okara, and Faisalabad. Naqvi directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to coordinate with PR officials to finalize plans for the shuttle service.

The meeting also reviewed nationwide railway security, particularly in Balochistan. Naqvi emphasized foolproof measures for the safety of tracks and trains, pledging full support to Railway Police. He also praised Abbasi’s initiatives for improving PR’s performance.

PR CEO Aamir Ali Baloch, IG Railway Police Rai Tahir, and other senior officials attended the meeting. Abbasi later said the discussions were “very productive,” with the interior ministry agreeing to provide FC support for land recovery and anti-encroachment operations.

Separately, Abbasi pulled up the PR mechanical department for delays in addressing technical issues, stressing transparency in procurement. “Rolling stock is the lifeline of the railway and must be maintained properly. No parts should be purchased without third-party evaluation,” he said.