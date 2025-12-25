Obstruction to Bibi Mahem (S.A) Shrine Construction May Trigger Karachi Press Club Protest: Zawar Dars

Annual International Masooma-e-Sindh Peace & Interfaith Harmony Conference Held in Karachi

KARACHI: Provincial Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar has emphasized that interfaith harmony is essential for Pakistan’s national development, stating that peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among different religions are core teachings of Islam and fundamental to a stable society.

He expressed these views while addressing the Annual International Masooma-e-Sindh Peace & Interfaith Harmony Conference, jointly organized by the Zaireen Khidmat Committee, Agham Kot, Sindh, and the Karachi Editors Club at the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium. The conference was attended by prominent religious scholars, intellectuals, journalists, and representatives of various faiths, who deliberated on peace, coexistence, and interfaith understanding.

Speaking as chief guest, Munawar Ali Mahesar said that Islam teaches love for humanity, service to mankind, and fulfillment of responsibilities. He praised the religious and social services rendered by Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars, noting that such efforts are rewarded morally and spiritually. He remarked that the significance of the conference was enhanced by the presence of institutions and respected personalities, adding to its intellectual depth. He said the conference commemorates revered personalities who, along with their forefathers, made immense sacrifices for truth and righteousness, sacrifices that continue to guide society today. He described Syeda Khadija Bibi Mahem (S.A) as a guiding light for the land of Sindh and recalled the hardships she and her family endured during their journey from Arabia to Sindh. He expressed satisfaction that the conference has been held every year with dignity and continuity, acknowledging the active participation of Mubasher Mir, Niaz Hussain Laghari, and Manzar Naqvi.

Addressing the gathering, Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars said he always speaks according to his conscience and will continue to uphold truth and righteousness regardless of opposition. He said the earliest commandments of Islam represent its true spirit and emphasized that freedom is a fundamental human right. Islam, he added, does not recognize superiority based on power, wealth, or race, but judges people solely on the basis of character and piety. He noted that guidance is derived from the Holy Qur’an and its detailed explanation from the sayings of the Prophet (PBUH), adding that the arrival of the Ahl-e-Bait (A.S.) in Sindh dates back centuries and that Syeda Khadija Bibi Mahem (S.A) was among the prominent members of the Prophet’s family who came to the region.

Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars stated that for years people had received spiritual signs regarding the blessed shrine of Bibi Mahem (A.S.), supported by testimonies from devotees. He alleged that while construction of the shrine is underway, certain officials of the Sindh Auqaf Department are creating obstacles, for which evidence is available. He warned that if the Sindh Auqaf Department and other concerned authorities fail to resolve the issue, a symbolic protest will be staged outside the Karachi Press Club, followed by a prolonged hunger strike.

The conference also featured the launching of two books authored by senior journalist and former editor of the daily Jang, Nazir Laghari, and Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars. Earlier, speeches were delivered by PML leader and Honourary CG Morroco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Karachi Editors Club President Mubasher Mir, Niaz Hussain Laghari, Pandit Mukesh Kumar, Brigadier (R) Karrar Hussain Abidi, Bishop Nazir Alam, and others, who unanimously stressed peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony as pillars of a progressive Pakistan.

A large number of men and women from different walks of life attended the conference. Karachi Editors Club Secretary General Syed Manzar Naqvi concluded the event by thanking the guests, organizers, and participants for their contribution to the success of the conference.