LAHORE: The CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Loan Scheme, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has emerged as one of the province’s most significant initiatives to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

Aimed at boosting entrepreneurship, creating jobs, and strengthening economic growth, the program provides interest-free loans to aspiring and existing business owners. The scheme particularly focuses on women, youth, rural entrepreneurs, and marginalized groups, ensuring that no capable business idea fails due to lack of financial support.

The scheme, also known as the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, offers zero-interest loans under two main tiers, along with an exclusive Asaan Karobar Card. Under Tier-1, applicants can access unsecured loans of up to PKR 5 million with only a personal guarantee. Tier-2 provides secured loans ranging from PKR 6 million to PKR 30 million, backed by collateral. Additionally, the Asaan Karobar Card allows quick access to loans of up to PKR 1 million without requiring any collateral.

To qualify, applicants must be residents of Punjab with a valid CNIC and fall within the age bracket of 25 to 55 years. Existing businesses must be properly registered and show an operational history, while all applicants are required to maintain a clean credit record. Submission of a feasible business plan or expansion proposal is necessary, with preference given to women, youth, differently-abled individuals, and rural entrepreneurs.

The application process is straightforward. Interested individuals can register online through the official CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme portal and select the loan tier based on their financing needs and collateral availability. Applicants are required to prepare documents including CNIC, a business plan, financial statements in case of existing businesses, collateral proof for Tier-2, and passport-size photographs. A processing fee of PKR 5,000 applies for Tier-1 applications, while PKR 10,000 is charged for Tier-2. After submission and evaluation, approved loan amounts are transferred directly into the applicant’s bank account.

The repayment structure offers flexibility, with both Tier-1 and Tier-2 loans carrying a tenure of up to five years. A grace period of six months is given for new businesses and three months for existing ones. Meanwhile, the Asaan Karobar Card provides immediate access to loans of up to PKR 1 million with flexible repayment terms.

This initiative is being hailed as a landmark step in Punjab’s economic development strategy, aiming to empower entrepreneurs and ensure financial access to those who have innovative business ideas but lack resources.