The CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is set to become one of Pakistan’s largest green transport projects, with the provincial government introducing 1,100 electric taxis on easy, interest-free instalments. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the scheme is scheduled to launch in August 2025 and aims to modernise Punjab’s transport system, create employment opportunities, and curb pollution in major urban centres.

According to the Punjab Transport Department, applications will be managed through an online portal being developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The government has announced that 30 of the taxis will be reserved for women, providing a safe and inclusive role for them in the transport sector. In addition, the provincial administration will bear the costs of markup, token tax, and registration, leaving drivers responsible only for the basic instalments.

Applicants will be required to apply through the PITB-supported portal once it goes live. To register, individuals must prepare documents including CNIC, a valid driving licence, and proof of residency in Punjab. Fleet owners will also be asked to provide company details along with SECP or NTN registration. After creating an account on the portal, applicants will complete the e-taxi form, choose whether they are applying as individual drivers or fleet operators, and select an instalment plan. Once submitted, applications will undergo eligibility checks, and approved candidates will receive offer letters with details about vehicle delivery and training.

In the initial phase, 1,000 taxis will be allocated to fleet owners, while 100 vehicles will be reserved for individual drivers. Of these, 30 units have been earmarked exclusively for women drivers. The fleet is expected to consist of electric sedans and hatchbacks, offering driving ranges of up to 300 kilometres per charge. To support the scheme, solar-powered charging stations and service centres will be set up, starting in Lahore and expanding to other cities across Punjab.

Beyond transforming the transport landscape, the E-Taxi Scheme 2025 carries strong economic and social significance. It is expected to generate thousands of jobs for drivers, mechanics, and staff at charging facilities, while also reducing fuel expenses and urban pollution. Officials have urged interested individuals to prepare their documents in advance and stay alert for the launch of the PITB application portal.

Launching in August 2025, the CM Punjab E-Taxi Scheme marks a major step toward cleaner, safer, and more sustainable mobility in Punjab.