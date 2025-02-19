In a shocking revelation, individuals with only an intermediate qualification were appointed as invigilators for the Central Superior Services (CSS) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams, ARY News reported, citing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

During a PAC session, chaired by Junaid Akbar, the committee reviewed the FPSC audit report and found multiple irregularities, including the appointment of unqualified invigilators with intermediate-level education for CSS and FPSC exams. Additionally, a staggering Rs. 26 million was paid in cash for exam-related expenses, triggering audit objections.

Chairman Junaid Akbar issued strict orders that no further cash payments should be made and instructed the Secretary of Establishment and Secretary of FPSC to ensure that future appointments follow merit-based rules and regulations.

The revelation comes after last year’s CSS exam results, where out of 13,800 candidates who appeared, only 401 managed to pass, resulting in a success rate of just 2.96%. The FPSC recommended 210 candidates for appointment, with Adil Riaz securing the first position, Shaher Bano coming second, and Oqasha Abrar Rana taking third place.

The CSS exam, conducted by FPSC Pakistan, is one of the most competitive examinations for recruitment to BS-17 posts in the Federal Government. The exposure of such irregularities has raised serious concerns about examination integrity and FPSC’s hiring practices, prompting demands for strict reforms in recruitment and exam management.