TAIPEI: Intel has described rising competition from Nvidia in the personal computer chip market as a positive development, saying artificial intelligence is opening new business opportunities across the industry.

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The comments came a day after Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, unveiled a new powerful chip designed for Windows-based PCs. The chip is intended to support AI agents that can perform tasks for users.

The move is widely seen as a challenge to established chipmakers, including Intel and AMD, as well as to Apple’s laptop ecosystem.

Intel Welcomes Competition

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Intel executive Alex Katouzian said Nvidia’s latest product launch highlights the growing importance of personal computers in the AI era.

He said Intel views the development positively and remains confident in its position in the market. He also emphasized that competition will help drive innovation across the sector.

Katouzian noted that Intel continues to work across all segments of the PC market. He added that the company’s customer base remains strong and supportive.

He further said new opportunities are emerging in AI-driven computing, and Intel plans to grow alongside its partners.

AI Shift Reshapes Chip Industry

Nvidia’s latest push into AI-enabled PCs adds pressure on traditional chipmakers. The company already dominates the AI data center market through its graphics processing units.

These GPUs, originally designed for gaming, have become essential for training and running AI systems. As a result, tech companies worldwide continue to rely heavily on Nvidia hardware.

Intel, meanwhile, has faced challenges in recent years. It missed key opportunities in smartphones and struggled to compete in the early AI hardware race. This allowed competitors such as TSMC and Samsung to strengthen their positions in semiconductor manufacturing.

Nvidia Expands AI PC Strategy

Nvidia recently announced a new chip called RTX Spark. The chip is designed to bring AI capabilities directly into personal computers.

Industry experts say the move could increase pressure on Intel and Qualcomm. However, some analysts believe the impact on mainstream AI PCs may remain limited due to pricing and technical complexity.

Intel Expands AI Strategy

Despite competitive pressure, Intel continues to invest in AI-focused technologies. The company recently announced upgrades to its data centre hardware portfolio.

It also revealed new partnerships with global supply chain firms, including Taiwan-based Foxconn.

Intel said these initiatives are part of its broader strategy to strengthen its position in the AI computing market.

Industry Outlook Remains Competitive

Intel shares have previously benefited from investor optimism following Nvidia’s investment in the company. Intel also reported stronger-than-expected earnings in April, signaling early signs of recovery.

However, analysts say the AI chip market remains highly competitive. Nvidia continues to lead the sector, while Intel and other firms work to close the gap.

The global chip industry is expected to remain focused on AI innovation, with both collaboration and competition shaping future growth.