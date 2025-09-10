Lahore, September 10, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-large TV brand, delivered an inspiring show at IFA 2025 under the theme “Inspire Greatness”. From cutting-edge audiovisual displays, AI-powered home appliances, and smart connected mobile devices, to the global debut of TCL NXTHOME™ and a series of sustainable innovations, the exhibition highlighted TCL’s mission to enhance everyday life through innovative products, premium design, and vibrant lifestyle experiences.

Featuring a dedicated sports-themed design that ignited an athletic vibe at IFA 2025 alongside the brand’s latest technological breakthroughs, the exhibition also underscored TCL’s commitment to connecting audiences worldwide. By elevating sports experiences for fans and athletes alike, TCL once again proved how technology can inspire greatness both on and off the field.

Innovative Audiovisual Display: Immersive Entertainment for Every Viewer

At the heart of TCL’s showcase was its 2025 flagship model, the C8K Premium QD-Mini LED TV. With its CrystalGlow WHVA panel, Virtually ZeroBorder design, advanced QLED technology, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the C8K blends breakthrough display engineering, immersive design, and premium audio into one masterwork, delivering an unparalleled game-viewing experience that Pakistani cricket and football fans will especially appreciate.

Since launching the world’s first QD-Mini LED TV in 2019, TCL has reinforced its leadership in display technology. Combining precise Mini LED backlighting with industry-leading QLED technology, TCL offers OLED-class contrast, a wide color gamut, higher peak brightness, longer lifespan, and better value, especially in ultra-large TV sizes. Importantly, these TVs use low-energy backlights and high-efficiency panels, reflecting TCL’s commitment to sustainability.

Expanding beyond TVs, TCL also introduced its QD-Mini LED technology to an ultra-wide monitor for the first time with the 57R94 Dual 4K, providing immersive visuals for gaming and productivity.

In audio, TCL featured innovative experiences in collaboration with Dolby. The new Z100 Wireless Free Sound Speaker, when paired with TCL TVs supporting Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, gives users the freedom to arrange speakers anywhere for a flexible, immersive home theater experience. TCL also announced that Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of Dolby Vision, will soon be available on TCL TVs—taking entertainment to the next level.

AI-Powered Smart Living: Redefining Game-day Moments at Home

Powering TCL’s IFA portfolio was its human-centric AI, built on Eagle Lab’s Turing Platform. This AI enables smarter, more personalized experiences across TCL’s TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and more—ideal for Pakistani households looking for convenience and efficiency.

TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner : Features AI Health, Voice Control, and AI Energy Saving, with ultra-quiet performance and QuadruPuri purification—perfect for Pakistan’s summer heat.

: Features AI Health, Voice Control, and AI Energy Saving, with ultra-quiet performance and QuadruPuri purification—perfect for Pakistan’s summer heat. Free Built-in Refrigerator : Equipped with T-Fresh Technology to maintain hygiene and freshness—ideal for quick access to chilled drinks and snacks on match days.

: Equipped with T-Fresh Technology to maintain hygiene and freshness—ideal for quick access to chilled drinks and snacks on match days. SuperDrum Series Washer & Dryer Pair: Offers smart Wi-Fi connectivity and Auto Dose technology to save detergent and effort.

Adding companionship to daily life, TCL also introduced TCL AiMe, the world’s first modular AI companion robot, making its first appearance in Europe. With lifelike expressions, interactive AI, and smart living features, TCL AiMe brings new ways to imagine, play, and connect.

Vibrant Experience with Olympic Spirit

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL brought the excitement of the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics to IFA 2025. A dedicated Winter Olympics Zone featuring mascots Milo and Tina proved to be a highlight for visitors. TCL also showcased Team TCL, its global support program for athletes and fans, underlining its commitment to sports innovation—a passion deeply shared by Pakistani audiences.

Global Debut of TCL NXTHOME™: Where Innovation Meets Art

Making its global debut at IFA 2025, TCL NXTHOME™ embodies TCLArt’s vision to “Inspire the Artists of Tomorrow.” The showcase integrated smart home solutions and lifestyle appliances with premium collaborations from global partners, including Bang & Olufsen, Roche Bobois, Chris Lefteri Design, Castelli 1938, and Alcantara.

From smart freshness in the kitchen, artful design in the living room, cinematic sound in the home theater, creative energy in the gaming zone, to restful relaxation in the bedroom, TCL NXTHOME™ redefines modern living for families worldwide, including in Pakistan, where lifestyle, technology, and artistry come together.