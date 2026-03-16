Lahore, Pakistan, 16 March, 2026: Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, is set to bring festive energy to life with a special collaboration at the Mashion Bazaar, celebrating fashion, culture, and community ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The event will serve as an exciting pre-order destination for the upcoming Infinix NOTE 60 Series, where visitors can secure the device ahead of its official release and get exclusive pre-order gifts.

Through this collaboration, Infinix embedded the NOTE 60 Series experience into the heart of the Chaand Raat atmosphere, offering device trials and on-ground pre-orders. The initiative complemented the festive fashion night vibes while showcasing how Infinix enhances cultural celebrations with smooth performance and intelligent features.

Built for those who lead, the Infinix NOTE 60 Series runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor that delivers seamless multitasking and exceptional performance. Its AI Matrix Display brings vibrant personalization, adapting to individual preferences and making content pop with stunning clarity.

With 90W fast charging and a 6500 mAh battery, the Infinix NOTE 60 Series keeps users powered throughout the festivities. The JBL Dual-Speaker Stereo delivers immersive audio for celebratory playlists, while NFC Instant Transfer makes sharing photos and memories effortless. For multitaskers balancing shopping and productivity, the AI-powered Document Assistant ensures a seamless experience on the go.

“Infinix is committed to being present in the moments that matter most to our community,” said Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan. “Our collaboration with Mashion Bazaar reflects our belief that innovation should enhance culture, not overshadow it. The Infinix NOTE 60 Series is designed to celebrate tradition while empowering users to take the lead in every aspect of their lives.”

As the Eid festivities continue, Infinix invites everyone to take NOTE and take the Lead.

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