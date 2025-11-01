Lahore – November 01, 2025: Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, now extends its smart technology expertise to home entertainment with the launch of the Infinix X5W TV. Designed to make entertainment truly intelligent, the X5W is powered by a cutting-edge AI-driven recommendation Engine that learns user preferences and tailors content for a personalized viewing experience. Its built-in AI Voice Assistant further enhances convenience, allowing users to control the TV, find shows, and adjust settings effortlessly through simple voice commands. Infinix X5W QLED TV is now exclusively available nationwide starting from Rs. 69,999.

The Infinix QLED Smart TV redefines what a Smart TV can be — intelligent, intuitive, and effortlessly elegant. At its heart is an advanced AI-powered system that understands your preferences, tailors personalized content and responds instantly to your voice through the built-in AI Voice Assistant. Every interaction feels seamless — your TV doesn’t just play, it thinks. The brilliance extends to visuals, with a 4K QLED Vivid Display delivering exceptional detail, 88% NTSC color precision, and 280 nits brightness that bring every scene to life with stunning realism and depth. Crafted in a Frameless Metallic Design boasting a 96% screen-to-body ratio, the X5W embodies minimalism and modern luxury — a statement piece that merges intelligence with art.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, shared his views that the launch of the Infinix X5W QLED TV marks a significant milestone in Infinix’s journey toward creating smart, connected homes. He emphasized that through AI innovation and design excellence, the brand aims to redefine how users interact with technology — transforming everyday entertainment into an intelligent and intuitive experience.

Whether you’re streaming your favorite drama after a long day, hosting a weekend movie night with friends, or catching every detail of a live match, the Infinix X5W QLED TV adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle. Its AI-powered intelligence learns your habits to serve the right content at the right time, while the vivid 4K QLED display ensures every moment feels immersive and alive. With its frameless metallic design blending effortlessly into any modern living space, the X5W isn’t just a TV — it’s the centerpiece of a smarter, more connected home. The Infinix TV X5W delivers more than entertainment; it offers a window into the future of smart living with its intelligent performance, premium design, and advanced AI-powered capabilities.