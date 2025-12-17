Task Force Proposed with KATI–Industry Partnership to Provide Employment Opportunities for

Prisoners Inside Jails: Fida Hussain Mastoi.

Karachi: Inspector General of Prisons Sindh, Fida Hussain Mastoi, has stressed that prisons should not

function merely as centers of punishment but must play a meaningful role in the rehabilitation, training

and reintegration of inmates as productive members of society. He said the lack of social acceptance

after release often pushes former prisoners back into crime, making rehabilitation a key factor in

reducing repeat offences.

Speaking during a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the IG Prisons said the

Sindh Prisons Department was introducing modern vocational and skills development programs for

inmates. However, he emphasized that the success of these initiatives depends on active and sustained

cooperation from the industrial sector.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya

present a shield to IG Prisons Sindh Fida Hussain Mastoi. Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed, Maheen

Salman, Aamir Yousuf, Shahzad Mubeen, DIG Muhammad Aslam Malik, SSP Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh and

SP Faheem Anwar Memon are also present.

IG Mastoi informed participants that Sindh’s prisons currently house around 28,000 inmates, exceeding

capacity by more than 12,400 prisoners. Despite severe overcrowding, he said, the department was

working on multiple reform initiatives aimed at transforming inmates into responsible citizens.

He proposed the formation of a dedicated task force under the supervision of a DIG, comprising

representatives from KATI and experts from various industrial sectors. The task force would work on

providing modern machinery and equipment inside prisons, imparting market-relevant skills, and

facilitating industrial orders and projects for inmates.

“If industries provide work orders—such as from textile mills, factories or other enterprises—prisoners

can function as an organized workforce while serving their sentences,” he said. “After release, these

trained individuals can be absorbed into the same industries, enabling them to earn a dignified

livelihood. This will not only help reduce crime but also provide industries with a trained workforce.”

Earlier, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said prisons are a sensitive yet vital institution where

offenders should be given opportunities for reform alongside punishment. He stressed the importance

of mental, moral and social rehabilitation of inmates so they can reintegrate into society after release.

He called for the establishment of basic education, adult literacy and vocational training centres within

prisons, noting that education broadens awareness and prepares inmates for a better future. Skills such

as tailoring, embroidery, carpentry, electrical work, computer training and other trades, he said, can

make prisoners self-reliant and help keep them away from crime after release. He also emphasised

religious and moral education, positive activities, and legal aid for inmates who remain incarcerated due

to financial constraints or lack of legal awareness.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya welcomed the initiative, acknowledging that former prisoners

often struggle to find employment after release. However, he noted that even university graduates

currently face job shortages. While assuring full cooperation from the industrial community, he stressed

that such initiatives must be long-term and sustainable.

“Past experience shows that projects often stall with a change in leadership,” he said, adding that strong

government backing and a comprehensive policy framework are essential to ensure continuity and

effectiveness of the proposed task force.

Chairman Standing Committee Danish Khan said positive steps were already being taken for inmate

training, and the business community had consistently supported rehabilitation initiatives. He added

that KATI and other business groups had also voluntarily helped secure bail for inmates involved in

minor offences who remained in jail due to financial hardship.

It was also proposed during the meeting that prisoners be provided vocational training in collaboration

with NGOs and vocational institutions to diversify skill sets and expand employment opportunities upon

release.